Medical camp held to thank first responders at chopper crash site in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-12-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 20:17 IST
A medical camp was organised by the Military hospital on Thursday at Nanjappa Chatram village, the site of tragic helicopter crash, which claimed the lives of 14 people, including Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat on December 8.

The camp was conducted in the village in Nilgiris district by the Army in accordance with announcement made by Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding , Dakshin Bharat Area, during his visit to the crash site on December 13, an official release said here.

This was done as a gesture to thank the villagers for providing all possible assistance during the ill fated crash.

A team of doctors including a lady medical officer, nursing officer and paramedical staff from the Hospital rendered medial consultation services to the village and patients requiring specialist medical consultation were referred to Military Hospital in Wellington in Nilgiris district.

There was active and maximum participation by the village administration during the camp.

A similar camp will be conducted every month for a period of one year from crash date, as announced, it said.

