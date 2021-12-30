Left Menu

NEET-PG issue: Resident doctors in Maha to go on strike from Friday; health services likely to be hit

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 20:40 IST
Thousands of resident doctors will go on a strike in Maharashtra from Friday to seek a resolution of the NEET-PG 2021 counselling issue, a step that is likely to affect the health services in the state hospitals.

Sanchari Pal, general secretary of the KEM unit of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said some government hospitals in the state were on strike from Thursday.

Listing out the demands, she said, ''Our fundamental demand is resolution of the NEET-PG counselling issue with a proper timeline.'' Pal said the MARD is also extending solidarity with its counterpart in Delhi.

''We demand action against the perpetrators involved in violence against the doctors,'' she said, referring to the police action against the protesting medicos earlier this week.

She added that the FIR against protesting doctors must be withdrawn immediately.

