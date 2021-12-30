Left Menu

Police traces missing sister of woman found burnt to death in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-12-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 20:41 IST
The Kerala police on Thursday traced the missing sister of a 25-year-old woman who was found burnt to death under mysterious circumstances at her home in North Paravur area of Ernakulam district.

A senior police officer told PTI that the young woman was found from the Kakkanad area of Kochi.

Her whereabouts were discovered on the basis of a tip off.

It is presently not known what she was doing there, he said.

The victim's younger sister was missing since the incident which occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, CCTV footage had shown the young woman leaving the area where her home was located, but subsequently she could not be found.

Police had said that till she was found it would be difficult to say whether her elder sister's death was a murder or a suicide.

It had also said that the victim's sister was undergoing treatment for mental illness.

The incident had occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the parents were not at home.

