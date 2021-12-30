Left Menu

328 NDPS cases registed in Mangaluru this year: commissioner

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-12-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 20:50 IST
328 NDPS cases registed in Mangaluru this year: commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 328 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered in the city during the last one year, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters here, Kumar said since he took charge a year ago, 492 people were arrested under the Act. Contraband worth Rs 85 lakh, including MDMA, ganja, Cocaine and LSD have been seized, he said.

Among those arrested during the crackdown were a few Nigerian nationals and an Oman national, he said.

He said 1,256 rowdy sheeters were taken off the list during the year, while 315 new rowdy sheeter cases were opened.

A total of 304 cases were filed under Epidemic Act and 310 cases under NDM Act in the city commissionerate limits. A total of 25,145 mask rule violators have been fined, he said. Deputy Commissioners of Police Hariram Shanker, B P Dinesh Kumar, ACP Ranith and other officials were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021