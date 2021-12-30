Left Menu

Sindhudurg court rejects Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea in Shiv Sena worker assault case

A court in Sindhudurg on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane in connection with the case of assault on a Shiv Sena worker.

ANI | Sindhudurg (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 20:58 IST
Sindhudurg court rejects Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea in Shiv Sena worker assault case
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Sindhudurg on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane in connection with the case of assault on a Shiv Sena worker. A case is filed against Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane for allegedly assaulting Santosh Parab, a Shiv Sena worker.

Further details are awaited. Last week, a Kankavli resident claiming to be a Shiv Sena worker had filed a police complaint alleging that he was assaulted by Nitesh Rane. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021