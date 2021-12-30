Sindhudurg court rejects Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea in Shiv Sena worker assault case

A court in Sindhudurg on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane in connection with the case of assault on a Shiv Sena worker. A case is filed against Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane for allegedly assaulting Santosh Parab, a Shiv Sena worker.

Further details are awaited. Last week, a Kankavli resident claiming to be a Shiv Sena worker had filed a police complaint alleging that he was assaulted by Nitesh Rane. (ANI)