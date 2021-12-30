Man arrested for kidnapping, raping girl in Rishikesh
The girl told the police that the accused had taken her with him and sexually assaulted her. Sahil has been booked under sections 363 kidnapping and 376 sexual assault of the Indian Penal Code besides sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act. The accused has been sent to jail on judicial remand.
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 10-year-old girl, police here said on Thursday.
Police arrested the accused, Sahil (19), on Wednesday with the help of CCTV footage and rescued the girl from his captivity, Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Ravi Kumar Saini said. The girl told the police that the accused had taken her with him and sexually assaulted her. Sahil has been booked under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code besides sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act. The accused has been sent to jail on judicial remand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sahil
- Kumar Saini
- CCTV
- Ravi
- Indian
- POCSO Act
- Rishikesh Kotwali
ALSO READ
Maha govt asks LoP in upper house Pravin Darekar to explain his 'labourer' status
Denmark approves treatment with Merck's COVID-19 tablet molnupiravir
Houston medical examiner rules deaths at Travis Scott concert were accidental
How Marketers Can Capitalise on Christmas Season - Pravin Chandan, Veteran Marketer
Entertainment News Roundup: Nicole Kidman has a laugh playing Lucille Ball; Deaths at Travis Scott concert due to accidental suffocation, medical examiner says and more