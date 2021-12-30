Man arrested for kidnapping, raping girl in Rishikesh

Left Menu

The girl told the police that the accused had taken her with him and sexually assaulted her. Sahil has been booked under sections 363 kidnapping and 376 sexual assault of the Indian Penal Code besides sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act. The accused has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 30-12-2021 21:04 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 10-year-old girl, police here said on Thursday.

Police arrested the accused, Sahil (19), on Wednesday with the help of CCTV footage and rescued the girl from his captivity, Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Ravi Kumar Saini said. The girl told the police that the accused had taken her with him and sexually assaulted her. Sahil has been booked under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code besides sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act. The accused has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

