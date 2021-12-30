Left Menu

Karnataka to introduce ranking system for performance of Zilla Panchayats, Chief Executive Officers: CM Bommai

Stating that performance by Zilla Panchayats (ZPs) is imperative for a government to become pro-people, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that a district-wise ranking would be given for the performance of Zilla Panchayats and their Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the days to come.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-12-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 21:28 IST
Karnataka to introduce ranking system for performance of Zilla Panchayats, Chief Executive Officers: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stating that performance by Zilla Panchayats (ZPs) is imperative for a government to become pro-people, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that a district-wise ranking would be introduced for the performance of Zilla Panchayats and their Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the days to come. Addressing the ZP CEOs' conference at Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said, "Commendable performance by Zilla Panchayats is imperative for a government to become pro-people in the true sense. Leave your own impression through exemplary performance in your district."

"Implementation of government programs and projects at the grassroots level is very important. You have been vested with more powers with decentralization. Use your discretion with care for the welfare of the people. The government will fully back the decisions taken in the interest of the poor," said Bommai. Sending a message against red-tapeism, Bommai said, "Officials should have clarity in decision making. Uncertainty is like a plague. Delaying tactics could cost dearly. The slackness of the officials would pile misery on the people."

He urged the officials to introspect on their functioning and correct their shortcomings. He instructed them to strictly monitor the progress of centrally sponsored projects like Jalajeevan Mission, Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister KS Eshwarappa in his address appreciated the achievement in the construction of toilets in rural areas. He appealed to the people to make good use of them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021