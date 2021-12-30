Three shot dead in protests in Sudan's Omdurman, medics say
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-12-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 22:12 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Security forces shot dead three protesters on Thursday in anti-coup demonstrations in Sudan's capital Khartoum’s twin city Omdurman, the Central Doctors Committee, a group of medics aligned with the protest movement, said in a statement.
People took to the streets on Thursday to demanded the restoration of civilian-led government following the Oct. 25 coup.
