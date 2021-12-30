Left Menu

Punjab CM announces Rs 10 cr grant for development of Rampura Phul assembly constituency

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced a grant of Rs 10 crores for the overall development of the Rampura Phul assembly constituency, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Thursday.

ANI | Bathinda (Punjab) | Updated: 30-12-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 22:16 IST
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 cr grant for development of Rampura Phul assembly constituency
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (file/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister exhorted the people to bank upon the developmental era ushered in by the Congress-led Punjab government and opt for the government that stood by the people through thick and thin. According to the CMO release, Channi also announced the up-gradation of Civil Hospital- Rampura and laid the foundation stone for Rampura city flyover which will ease the entire city traffic.

The flyover will be built between the Railway station and Geeta Bhawan Road at a cost of Rs 63.55 crores, the press statement said. The chief minister termed Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal as an outsider and said the people of Punjab were wise enough to choose Punjabi to run the state rather than giving a chance to an outsider.

People have seen the governance of Captain Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal Badal but the time is now to vote for a government that believes in maintaining peace, harmony, and development of Punjab, Channi said. Speaking further, he said that Rampura city will soon have two ITIs. Apart from Rs 6 crores construction cost, Rs 3.6 crores will also be spent upon the purchase of requisite infrastructure for the ITIs.

The minister also said that courses as per the requirement of Guru Gobind Singh Refinery -Bathinda, will be offered in these ITIs, so that the youth from this area may get jobs in the refinery, the release added. Former Minister and Rampura MLA Gurpreet Singh Kangar also addressed on the occasion saying Chief Minister is actually ruling the hearts of common man and he is Aam Aadmi in real sense.

Earlier, Channi also dedicated the building of Veterinary Science College worth Rs 105 crore to the people of Rampura. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021