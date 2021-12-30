Markets in Delhi’s Seelampur closed for flouting COVID-19 norms

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered closure of three markets in Seelampur in north east Delhi till 10 pm on December 31 for overcrowding and not following Covid guidelines, an official order said.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order issued on Thursday, Seelampur fruit market to police station road market; C, D & F Block markets and Nehru Market in Seelampur will remain closed till 10 pm on December 31 (Friday) or further orders.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Seelampur, Sharat Kumar said an information was received that shopkeepers, vendors and general public in the above mentioned areas were not following the Covid appropriate behaviour which might cause super spreading of coronavirus.

“Therefore, Seelampur fruit market to police station road market; C, D & F Block markets and Nehru Market in Seelampur are hereby closed with effect from 4 pm on December 30 (Thursday) till 10 pm on December 31 or till further order,” the order stated.

The order further said a meeting was also convened with the market association to apprise them about the rapid spread of Covid and its new Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate (Southeast) Vishwendra said strict vigilance will be conducted in four to five of the region's markets which have been attracting huge crowd.

He said special enforcement teams will be deployed in the markets of Greater Kailash-1, South Extension-1, Lajpat Nagar, INA and Nehru Place to ensure strict compliance of yellow alert restrictions and COVID appropriate behaviour.

