Indian Navy rescues 3 locals from drowning near Lakshadweep

An Indian Navy's fast interceptor boat, in coordination with a police patrol boat, rescued three locals who were drowning close to the mouth of Kavaratti harbour in Lakshadweep on Thursday, officials said.

A fast interceptor craft (FIC) was on a routine surveillance sortie when it saw people drowning close to the mouth of the harbour, the Navy officials said. The FIC safely manoeuvred keeping in navigable waters and rushed for their rescue, they noted. One local, named Rashid, was successfully picked up by the FIC and was provided with first aid according to the standard operating procedures, they said. Other two locals were thereafter recovered by police patrol boat, they added. Proper lookout, quick reaction and quality of training of the FIC crew ensured the men were rescued at the earliest, they said.

The Indian Navy's FICs have been positioned in Kavaratti, Minicoy and Androth islands of Lakshadweep for coastal security, seafront patrolling, humanitarian assistance and for security of naval assets since 2016, they said.

