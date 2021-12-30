Left Menu

Teva fueled opioid addiction in New York, jury finds

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 22:36 IST
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fueled opioid addiction in New York state, a jury found on Thursday, a setback for a company still facing thousands of other opioid-related lawsuits around the United States.

The verdict, which followed a nearly six-month New York state court trial in a case brought by the state and two of its counties, does not include damages, which will be determined later. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

