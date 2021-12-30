Left Menu

1987 batch IAS topper Amir Subhani to be the new chief secretary of Bihar

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Subhani will take charge on January 1. He will replace Tripurari Sharan, who will retire on December 31.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 22:45 IST
1987 batch IAS topper Amir Subhani to be the new chief secretary of Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

Amir Subhani, the 1987 batch IAS topper, was on Thursday appointed the new chief secretary of Bihar, according to a government notification.

Subhani, who was the state's development commissioner before his elevation, will retire in April 2024.

Considered close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he earlier worked in key bureaucratic positions including as the state's home secretary. According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Subhani will take charge on January 1. He will replace Tripurari Sharan, who will retire on December 31. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary of the social welfare department Atul Prasad, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, has been appointed as new development commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021