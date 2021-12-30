Left Menu

Indian Navy saves three civilians from drowning near Kavaratti

A fast interceptor craft (FIC) of the Indian Navy undertook a rescue operation and saved along with police three civilians who were drowning close mouth of Kavaratti harbour mouth, officials said.

ANI | Kavaratti (Lakshadweep Islands) | Updated: 30-12-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 23:38 IST
Indian Navy saves three civilians from drowning near Kavaratti
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fast interceptor craft (FIC) of the Indian Navy undertook a rescue operation and saved along with police three civilians who were drowning close mouth of Kavaratti harbour mouth, officials said. They said Fast Interceptor Craft T-402 of Sagar Prahari Bal (SPB) Lakshadweep, observed three locals in water close to Kavaratti harbour on December 28 at 12.45 pm

They said the FIC safely maneuvered keeping in navigable waters and rushed for the rescue. One of them, Rashid, was successfully picked up on the FIC and was provided with first aid as per standard operating procedures. Others were thereafter recovered by a police patrol boat. "Proper lookout, quick reaction and quality of training of the FIC crew ensured the men were rescued at the earliest," an official said.

Indian Navy's FICs are positioned in Kavaratti, Minicoy and Androth Islands for coastal security, seafront patrolling, humanitarian assistance and for the security of naval assets since 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021