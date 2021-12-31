Left Menu

Four injured in firing by a suspended constable in Prayagraj

The injured were taken to SRN Hospital for treatment, where one of them was said to be in critical condition, Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj Range, Rakesh Kumar, said.The constable, identified as Vimlesh Pandey, is reportedly on suspension from duty, he said. When the row became heated, Pandey allegedly fired at the two brothers with his service pistol injuring both of them, and also two others of the same locality.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-12-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 00:48 IST
Four injured in firing by a suspended constable in Prayagraj
  • Country:
  • India

Four men were injured in firing allegedly by an Excise department constable in Keet Ganj area of the district here, police said on Thursday. The injured were taken to SRN Hospital for treatment, where one of them was said to be in critical condition, Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj Range, Rakesh Kumar, said.

The constable, identified as Vimlesh Pandey, is reportedly on suspension from duty, he said. According to a local, Pandey has set up an office in an establishment he encroached upon in the area and was sitting in it with five other men at the time of the incident.

The incident took place when two brothers, Sandeep Gupta and Vishal Gupta, objected to Pandey’s raising noise and using cuss words. When the row became heated, Pandey allegedly fired at the two brothers with his service pistol injuring both of them, and also two others of the same locality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021