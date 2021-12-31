Four injured in firing by a suspended constable in Prayagraj
The injured were taken to SRN Hospital for treatment, where one of them was said to be in critical condition, Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj Range, Rakesh Kumar, said.The constable, identified as Vimlesh Pandey, is reportedly on suspension from duty, he said. When the row became heated, Pandey allegedly fired at the two brothers with his service pistol injuring both of them, and also two others of the same locality.
- Country:
- India
Four men were injured in firing allegedly by an Excise department constable in Keet Ganj area of the district here, police said on Thursday. The injured were taken to SRN Hospital for treatment, where one of them was said to be in critical condition, Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj Range, Rakesh Kumar, said.
The constable, identified as Vimlesh Pandey, is reportedly on suspension from duty, he said. According to a local, Pandey has set up an office in an establishment he encroached upon in the area and was sitting in it with five other men at the time of the incident.
The incident took place when two brothers, Sandeep Gupta and Vishal Gupta, objected to Pandey’s raising noise and using cuss words. When the row became heated, Pandey allegedly fired at the two brothers with his service pistol injuring both of them, and also two others of the same locality.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Purnima Pandey wins gold at Commonwealth Championship
As the 1st Indian Artist to create Arabic songs; Neha Pandey's new Hindi love song 'YA WELI' is out now
Infiltration attempts by Pakistan in J-K declined in 2021: Lt Gen DP Pandey
Leaving the audiences laughing their hearts out, Krishna Pandey wins the 3rd Edition of Taiwan Excellence's Digital Comedy Hunt TechLOLogy Superstars taking home the Mega Prize of INR 2 Lakh
Leaving the Audiences Laughing Their Hearts out, Krishna Pandey Wins the 3rd Edition of Taiwan Excellence’s Digital Comedy Hunt TechLOLogy Superstars Taking Home the Mega Prize of INR 2 Lakh