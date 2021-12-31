Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

COVID-19 hospitalization surge among U.S. children spurs new Omicron concerns

Within weeks, the Omicron variant has fueled thousands of new COVID-19 hospitalizations among U.S. children, raising new concerns about how the many unvaccinated Americans under the age of 18 will fare in the new surge. The seven-day-average number of daily hospitalizations for children between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27 is up more than 58% nationwide in the past week to 334, compared to around 19% for all age groups, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Fewer than 25% of the 74 million Americans under 18 are vaccinated, according to the CDC.

How Ghislaine Maxwell's defense failed to distance her from Epstein

During British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's trial on sex abuse charges, her lawyers argued she was a scapegoat for Jeffrey Epstein and attacked the credibility of four women who said she set them up as teenagers to have sexual encounters with the financier. But ultimately, Maxwell's decade-long relationship with Epstein - her former boyfriend and employer - along with powerful testimony from the women who said that Maxwell was central to the abuse, doomed the defense, legal experts said.

Jan. 6 panel urges U.S. high court to deny Trump bid to shield records

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to deny a request by former President Donald Trump to shield some of his White House records. In a written brief, the committee asked the high court to leave in place a lower court ruling that cleared the way for investigators to see telephone records, visitor logs and other documents for the closing weeks of Trump's presidency.

Experts, governors warn of U.S. Omicron 'blizzard' in weeks ahead

U.S. health experts on Thursday urged Americans to prepare for severe disruptions in coming weeks as the rising wave of COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant threatened hospitals, schools and other sectors impacting their daily lives. The warning came as the United States reached a record high in COVID-19 cases, while federal officials issued more travel warnings and reportedly prepared to authorize booster shots for 12 to 15-year-olds next week.

U.S. ends case against Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards

U.S. prosecutors decided to end their criminal case against two Manhattan jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night the financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself on their watch. In a Thursday filing in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss claims against Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, after both complied with the six-month deferred prosecution agreements they agreed to https://www.reuters.com/world/us/jeffrey-epsteins-jail-guards-avoid-prison-agreement-with-prosecutors-2021-05-22 in May.

Colorado governor lowers 110-year sentence of truck driver in vehicular homicide case

Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Thursday commuted the 110-year sentence of a truck driver convicted of vehicular homicide, reducing the prison term to 10 years after prosecutors went back to court this week in a rare move seeking leniency in the case.

Wind-driven grass fires prompt evacuation of two Denver-area towns

At least six people were injured in Colorado on Thursday as wind-driven wildfires prompted evacuation orders for more than 30,000 residents in two towns just east of the Rockies near Denver, authorities said. The swiftly spreading prairie grass fires were ignited by sparks from power lines and transformers toppled by high winds on Colorado's drought-parched Front Range, according to sheriff's officials in Boulder County.

Pentagon refines DC National Guard approval authority after Capitol riot

The Pentagon on Thursday said the defense secretary would be the individual solely responsible for approving requests that would involve District of Columbia National Guard troops in civilian law enforcement activities. The move came as a result of a months-long Pentagon review of how the military generally handles requests for the National Guard within Washington, D.C.

Wet December stirs some hope for drought-stricken California

Record snowfalls in the western United States that closed roads and caused flight delays have also brought some good news for drought-hit California on Thursday, with officials saying the state's snowpack is now well above normal. After a string of mountain blizzards, snowpack measured at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada stands at more than 200% of its average for this date, according to the first measurement of the season by California's Department of Water Resources (DWR). The Sierra Nevada supplies almost a third of the state's water needs, once the snow runs off to reservoirs and aqueducts.

Anti-vax community blasts Trump after pro-shot comments

Former Republican President Donald Trump's recent comments touting COVID-19 vaccines as safe and a major achievement of his presidency have roiled extreme anti-vaxers, which include many of his ardent supporters. After months of a relatively low profile on vaccines and no photos of him getting inoculated, Trump on Dec. 19 told former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly during an event in Dallas that he'd received the booster - eliciting some boos from the audience.

