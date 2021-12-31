Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that upcoming diplomatic talks in January could help ease spiraling tensions. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed to see Russia de-escalate its military build-up near Ukraine, while Putin said sanctions threatened by Washington and allies could lead to a rupture in ties. The call was requested by Putin.

COVID-19 deaths in Eastern Europe surpass 1 million

Coronavirus deaths in Eastern Europe topped 1 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Omicron variant threatened to batter the region. Three out of the five countries reporting the highest number of daily deaths in Europe are from the East, including Russia, Poland and Ukraine, Reuters data through Thursday showed.

Brazil's Bolsonaro refuses flood aid from Argentina, drawing Bahia rebuke

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rejected an offer of aid from Argentina, saying on Thursday that his country did not need the assistance dealing with deadly floods that have affected broad swaths of the country's northeast and killed dozens. His comments drew a quick rebuke from the governor of hard-hit Bahia state, who said local authorities would welcome help from any nation and that foreign countries should feel free to contact the state directly.

Guatemala receives bodies of 15 migrants killed in Mexico trailer accident

The bodies of 15 people killed when a trailer carrying migrants overturned in Mexico were returned to Guatemala on Thursday and reunited with families who will lay them to rest as the year ends. In all, 56 people were killed when a truck packed with migrants flipped over in the state of Chiapas earlier this month. Of the 37 Guatemalan nationals identified among the victims, the remains of only 19 have so far been returned.

U.S. court tosses Saudi suit against former top Saudi intelligence officer

A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit against a former top Saudi intelligence official by a Saudi state-owned firm, ruling that a rarely used U.S. government intervention to stop the release of classified information prevented the case from proceeding. The decision was a defeat for Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MbS, in a legal battle with Saad al-Jabri, the former senior intelligence officer who once collaborated closely with U.S. counter-terrorism efforts.

Panama sees massive jump of unlawful migration in 2021

A record wave of unauthorized migrants entered Panama this year from Colombia, according to government data provided to Reuters on Thursday, as a surge of mostly Haitians entered the Central American country in route to the United States. Through mid-December, 126,675 unlawful migrants had entered Panama after crossing the Darien Gap, a remote stretch of jungle on the border between Panama and Colombia, according to the latest security ministry data.

Germany's Scholz wants G7 to be pioneer for climate-friendly growth

Germany wants to use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) to develop it into a club that is pioneering in its efforts to achieve green growth and a socially just world, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his first New Year's address. "Starting tomorrow, Germany will for one year take over the presidency of the group of seven economically strong, democratic states - the G7," Scholz said in his speech on Friday, according to a pre-released transcript from the government's press office.

Hong Kong court denies bail to former Stand News editors charged with sedition

Two former senior editors of Hong Kong's Stand News were charged with conspiring to publish seditious materials and denied bail by a court on Thursday, a day after a police raid on the pro-democracy media organization that prompted its closure.

About 200 officers raided the online publication's office, froze its assets and arrested seven current and former senior editors and former board members on Wednesday.

Chile's election 'powerful example' for world, Biden tells president-elect Boric

Chile's free and fair elections set a "powerful example" for the region and the world, U.S. President Joe Biden told leftist leader Gabriel Boric, who won election this month as the country's youngest-ever democratically elected president. Biden called Boric on Thursday to congratulate him and the two leaders discussed their shared commitment to social justice, democracy, human rights and inclusive growth, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Four protesting against military rule in Sudan shot dead, doctors say

Sudanese security forces shot dead four people during a crackdown on nationwide protests on Thursday, a doctors' committee said, as tens of thousands of people marched against military rule. Security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades as protesters marched through Khartoum and the neighbouring cities of Omdurman and Bahri towards the presidential palace, Reuters witnesses said.

