Left Menu

Assam set to vaccinate 15-18 age group from Jan 3

Assam government has announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for students aged between 15 to 18 years will start from January 3, 2022.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 31-12-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 08:09 IST
Assam set to vaccinate 15-18 age group from Jan 3
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam government has announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for students aged between 15 to 18 years will start from January 3, 2022. Speaking to ANI, the Assam health minister said the vaccination drive for children will begin with educational institutions.

"We are starting from January 3 to vaccinate children under the 15-18 age group. It will begin with educational institutions," Mahanta said. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Vaccination for children aged between 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022." This comes after Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for kids aged between 12-18 years, said official sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021