Several injured after clash breaks out between Cong, BJP workers in MP, FIR lodged

Several people were injured on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district after a clash broke out between the BJP and the Congress workers over the burning of an effigy.

ANI | Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 31-12-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 10:24 IST
Clash between Congress and BJP workers in MP's Chhindwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Several people were injured on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district after a clash broke out between the BJP and the Congress workers over the burning of an effigy. The case has been lodged against unknown persons on the basis of "a complaint by one side."

"Violence broke out between 2 sides over the burning of an effigy. We tried to prevent this event organised by Congress, but they didn't stop. Stones were pelted from both sides. FIR lodged against unknown persons on the basis of a complaint by one side," Sanjay Uikey, Chhindwara, Assistant Superintendent of Police. A heated exchange took place and the sides started pelting stones at each other following which the police resorted to lathi-charge.

"Some people sustained minor injuries including policemen. Action is to be taken against the unknown persons after identifying them from the video," he added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

