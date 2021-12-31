ED files chargesheet against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, others in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, and Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar at a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. According to the ED, the 1300-page chargesheet names 10 people as accused in the money laundering case.

A case has also been registered against Rana Kapoor for illegally giving a loan of Rs 1900 crore to Gautam Thapar's Avanta company. The ED has alleged that a bribe of Rs 300 crore was paid to Kapoor for facilitating around Rs 1,900 crore loans from Yes Bank to Gautam Thapar's company.

Rana Kapoor is currently in judicial custody, the chargesheet also names some senior officers of Yes Bank, who helped Rana Kapoor in giving loans. (ANI)

