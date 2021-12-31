Left Menu

ED files chargesheet against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, others in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, and Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar at a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-12-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 11:54 IST
ED files chargesheet against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, others in money laundering case
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, and Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar at a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. According to the ED, the 1300-page chargesheet names 10 people as accused in the money laundering case.

A case has also been registered against Rana Kapoor for illegally giving a loan of Rs 1900 crore to Gautam Thapar's Avanta company. The ED has alleged that a bribe of Rs 300 crore was paid to Kapoor for facilitating around Rs 1,900 crore loans from Yes Bank to Gautam Thapar's company.

Rana Kapoor is currently in judicial custody, the chargesheet also names some senior officers of Yes Bank, who helped Rana Kapoor in giving loans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021