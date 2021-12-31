Left Menu

182 terrorists killed in 100 successful operations in J-K in 2021: DGP Dilbag Singh

Besides nine terrorists of JeM involved in the attack on a police bus in Pantha Chowk were eliminated in the last 24 hours, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
A total of 182 terrorists, including 44 top ultras, were killed in 100 successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, DGP Dilbag Singh said on Friday.

He also said that 134 youngsters joined terror ranks in the Union territory this year, with 72 of them being neutralized and 22 arrested.

"Infiltration down this year, only 34 terrorists have managed to infiltrate. Besides nine terrorists of JeM involved in the attack on a police bus in Pantha Chowk were eliminated in the last 24 hours," he added.

