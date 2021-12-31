Left Menu

Boy killed as school gate, installed 2 months ago, collapsed on him in Bareilly

Possible government assistance will also be provided to the victims family, the SDM Upadhaya added.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 31-12-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 13:44 IST
Boy killed as school gate, installed 2 months ago, collapsed on him in Bareilly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

A six-year-old boy was killed when the iron gate of a government primary school in Barua Hussainpur village of the district collapsed on him, a senior official said on Friday.

The gate was installed in October 2021 under a government programme.

Akhilesh was playing near the primary school under Bhuta police station area on Thursday afternoon when the gate, which was open, suddenly fell.

The boy was buried in the debris and died on the spot. The body has been sent for post mortem examination, the official said.

SDM Faridpur Ajay Kumar Upadhyay said that investigation is being done in the death of the child due to the collapse of the school gate. The guilty will not be spared. Possible government assistance will also be provided to the victim's family, the SDM Upadhaya added.

