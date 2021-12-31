Boy killed as school gate, installed 2 months ago, collapsed on him in Bareilly

A six-year-old boy was killed when the iron gate of a government primary school in Barua Hussainpur village of the district collapsed on him, a senior official said on Friday.

The gate was installed in October 2021 under a government programme.

Akhilesh was playing near the primary school under Bhuta police station area on Thursday afternoon when the gate, which was open, suddenly fell.

The boy was buried in the debris and died on the spot. The body has been sent for post mortem examination, the official said.

SDM Faridpur Ajay Kumar Upadhyay said that investigation is being done in the death of the child due to the collapse of the school gate. The guilty will not be spared. Possible government assistance will also be provided to the victim's family, the SDM Upadhaya added.

