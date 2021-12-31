China's graft agency warns Walmart and Sam's Club over alleged removal of Xinjiang products
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-12-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 13:52 IST
- Country:
- China
China's graft enforcement agency has warned Walmart Inc and its membership chain Sam's Club over its alleged removal of Xinjiang products on Friday.
"Walmart must respect China's standpoint and the Chinese people's feelings if they want to 'stand firm' in the Chinese market," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a commentary published on its website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Discipline Inspection
- Xinjiang
- Chinese
- Central Commission
- Walmart Inc
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. builds new software tool to predict actions that could draw China's ire
U.S. builds new software tool to predict actions that could draw China's ire
China blue-chips end higher as industrials, financials gain
China says concerns about safety of Lithuanian diplomats groundless
Putin's aide says Russia, India, China summit may take place in near future