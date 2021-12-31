Left Menu

China's graft agency warns Walmart and Sam's Club over alleged removal of Xinjiang products

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-12-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 13:52 IST
China's graft agency warns Walmart and Sam's Club over alleged removal of Xinjiang products
China's graft enforcement agency has warned Walmart Inc and its membership chain Sam's Club over its alleged removal of Xinjiang products on Friday.

"Walmart must respect China's standpoint and the Chinese people's feelings if they want to 'stand firm' in the Chinese market," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a commentary published on its website.

