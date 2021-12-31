Maoist arms dump unearthed along Andhra-Odisha border

Security forces uncovered an arms dump of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Odisha Police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel launched an intensive combing operation in Swabhiman Anchal in Jodambo police station area.

They seized the arms and ammunition in a forested area between Taber and Arlingpada villages in Jantri gram panchayat along the interstate boundary, a police statement said.

Eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), two 7.62 mm cartridges, an INSAS magazine, codex wire and Maoist uniform and literature were among the items that were seized, it said.

''The seized materials are suspected to belong to the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the CPI (Maoist), and could have been used against security forces and innocent civilians,'' the statement said.

Following the seizure, further combing and search operations are underway in the area, a senior officer said.

