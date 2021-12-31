Left Menu

Hyderpora encounter was transparent; hurt by political leaders’ comments on probe: JK DGP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-12-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 13:55 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, DGP, Dilbag Singh (Photo ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday asserted that the Hyderpora encounter was "transparent" and that political leaders who have been questioning the "clean chit" given to the forces should submit evidence to the investigation panels.

"We have made it clear Hyderpora operation was transparent. If they have evidence, they should present it to the investigation panels," he said at a press conference on asked about the political leaders' comments against the probe by the local police.

"We feel hurt about the utterances," Singh added.

The top cop also said the political leaders' comments are unlawful and the law will take its own course in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

