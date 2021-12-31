Agra: 3 held for stealing ATM machine from Tajganj, Rs 5 lakh recovered
Agra Police recently arrested three persons for allegedly uprooting ATM at Tajganj area and recovered Rs 5 lakh from them.
ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-12-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 13:59 IST
The police have recovered Rs 5 lakh and arrested three persons, the police informed.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
