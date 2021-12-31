Left Menu

Agra: 3 held for stealing ATM machine from Tajganj, Rs 5 lakh recovered

Agra Police recently arrested three persons for allegedly uprooting ATM at Tajganj area and recovered Rs 5 lakh from them.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-12-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 13:59 IST
Rajeev Kumar, CO, Sadar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The police have recovered Rs 5 lakh and arrested three persons, the police informed.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

