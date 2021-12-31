Left Menu

NHAI Regional Officer arrested, Rs 4 cr cash recovered

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested the Regional Officer of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and four private persons in an alleged bribery case.

31-12-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested the Regional Officer of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and four private persons in an alleged bribery case. A CBI official said that after searches in several cities across the country and we have recovered Rs 4 crores in cash.

Following the raids and recovery of cash, the CBI has arrested the Regional Officer of NHAI posted in Bangalore and four private persons including the General Manager of a private company in an alleged bribery of Rs 20 lakh. "Searches are being conducted at the premises of accused at multiple locations including in New Delhi, Bangalore, Cochin, Gurgaon, and Bhopal, which led to the including recovery of Rs 4 crore cash," he said.

He added that all the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court. The case is under investigation. (ANI)

