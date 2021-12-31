Left Menu

60-year-old woman held for bootlegging: Police

A 60-year-old woman was arrested from East Delhis Kalyanpuri area for supplying illicit liquor, police said on Friday.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old woman was arrested from East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area for supplying illicit liquor, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Nanki Kaur, a resident of Kalyanpuri, they said. While patrolling in the Kalyanpuri area around 1 pm on Wednesday, police saw a woman sitting with a polythene bag near a Mother Dairy booth, East Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Kashyap said.

After seeing the police, the woman became uneasy and began running away with the polythene bag, she said, adding this aroused suspicion and the policemen apprehended her.

On search, she was found having illicit liquor pouches and bottles inside her bag, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

