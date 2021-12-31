CRPF's CoBRA unit soldier injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

A soldier of Central Reserve Police Force's elite CoBRA unit suffered injuries on Friday after an IED blast occurred followed by an exchange of fire in Kistaram area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. "The incident took place around 1.20 pm from in Palodi forested region in Kistaram when the troops of 208 Battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were out on special operation," said a CRPF officer.

The CRPF officer said that a group of Maoists opened fire on the 208 CoBRA unit when they entered into the area they were hiding following an input. As an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was set in the area, an explosion occurred during the exchange of fire and it leads to injuries to the CoBRA soldier, said the officer.

CoBRA is a special operation unit of the CRPF which are proficient in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare. Currently numbering ten battalions, CoBRA is ranked as one of India's most experienced and successful law enforcement units. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)