Ensure minorities avail benefits of schemes under PM's 15-point programme: NCM chief

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura has instructed the Ambala administration in Haryana to ensure that people of the minority communities get the benefits of the schemes under the Prime Minister's 15-point program.

This came during a meeting, chaired by Lalpura in Ambala on Thursday, to review the status of the Prime Minister's 15-point program for the welfare of the minority communities and various schemes related to education and employment, the statutory body said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting, attended by the Ambala district administration, discussed the issues pertaining to "equal treatment of minorities", it said.

The NCM chairman also "appreciated" the Haryana Police for arresting those allegedly involved in a recent incident of vandalization at the Ambala Cantonment Holy Redeemer Church, the statement added.

"The Chairman instructed the officers in the meeting that while working at the ground level, it should be ensured that the people of minority communities get the benefit of the scheme with proper guidance," it said.

While giving instructions to the officials, Lalpura underlined that the "main objective" of the setting up of the Commission was to create awareness among the minority communities about their rights, higher education, and employment.

"All religions are equal. Along with the minority communities, everyone has to work together to take the country forward," the statement quoted Lalpura as saying at the review meeting.

Laura also met "eminent personalities" from minority communities at the Panchayat Bhawan auditorium in Ambala and discussed the issues and problems of the minority communities, it said.

"He inquired about their suggestions," it added.

Prime Minister's New-15 point Programme is an initiative launched by the central government for the welfare of minorities in the country.

