Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian in West Bank, army says

Citing an initial investigation, it said in a statement that the man had arrived at a junction near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in a car, got out and "armed with a knife, ran toward the bus station where civilians and IDF soldiers were standing". There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the incident. The West Bank has seen sporadic violence since U.S.-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014.

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 31-12-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 15:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Israeli troops shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the army said. Citing an initial investigation, it said in a statement that the man had arrived at a junction near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in a car, got out and "armed with a knife, ran toward the bus station where civilians and IDF soldiers were standing".

There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the incident. The West Bank has seen sporadic violence since U.S.-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014. (Writing by Dan Williams and Ali Sawafta; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

