Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian in West Bank, army says
Citing an initial investigation, it said in a statement that the man had arrived at a junction near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in a car, got out and "armed with a knife, ran toward the bus station where civilians and IDF soldiers were standing". There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the incident. The West Bank has seen sporadic violence since U.S.-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014.
Israeli troops shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the army said.
There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the incident. The West Bank has seen sporadic violence since U.S.-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014. (Writing by Dan Williams and Ali Sawafta; Editing by Alison Williams)
