Punjab govt announces Rs 50L ex-gratia, job to kin of martyred soldier

The Punjab government on Friday announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of soldier Jasbir Singh 26, who was killed during an encounter with militants.Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Singhs utmost dedication to defend the countrys sovereignty, besides safeguarding its unity and integrity, will inspire his peers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.Singh hailed from Vain Poin village in Punjabs Tarn Taran district.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-12-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 16:14 IST
Punjab govt announces Rs 50L ex-gratia, job to kin of martyred soldier
The Punjab government on Friday announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of soldier Jasbir Singh (26), who was killed during an encounter with militants.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Singh's utmost dedication to defend the country's sovereignty, besides safeguarding its unity and integrity, will inspire his peers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.

Singh hailed from Vain Poin village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Officials had on Thursday said Singh was killed during one of the two encounters in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Six militants, including two Pakistan nationals, were killed in these encounters.

