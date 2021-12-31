Punjab govt announces Rs 50L ex-gratia, job to kin of martyred soldier
The Punjab government on Friday announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of soldier Jasbir Singh 26, who was killed during an encounter with militants.Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Singhs utmost dedication to defend the countrys sovereignty, besides safeguarding its unity and integrity, will inspire his peers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.Singh hailed from Vain Poin village in Punjabs Tarn Taran district.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government on Friday announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of soldier Jasbir Singh (26), who was killed during an encounter with militants.
Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Singh's utmost dedication to defend the country's sovereignty, besides safeguarding its unity and integrity, will inspire his peers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.
Singh hailed from Vain Poin village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.
Officials had on Thursday said Singh was killed during one of the two encounters in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Six militants, including two Pakistan nationals, were killed in these encounters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jasbir Singh
- Tarn Taran
- Kulgam
- Singh
- Punjab
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Vain Poin
- Charanjit
- Anantnag
- Singh Channi
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Indrani Mukherjea writes to CBI, urges agency to look for 'alive' Sheena Bora in Kashmir
BJP creating new political parties in Kashmir to ensure majority in legislative assembly: Omar
Sheena is alive, claims Indrani Mukerjea, asks CBI to look for her in Kashmir
No situation of blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, says Union Power Minister
Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir