Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: CoBRA inspector hangs self in Sukma

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-12-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 16:39 IST
Chhattisgarh: CoBRA inspector hangs self in Sukma
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An inspector with the elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action allegedly committed suicide in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

Inspector Valang, hailing from Nagaland, hanged himself in the toilet of Burkapal Camp of the CoBRA's 206A Company under Chintagufa police station limits at around 8:50pm on Thursday, said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma.

''He was rushed to Chitalnar field hospital where CRPF doctors declared him dead. A probe is underway. Valang was posted in the 206A Company, which is part of the CRPF's 37th Battalion, on December 7,'' he informed.

The CoBRA is a specialised combat unit of the Central Reserve Police Force and has been deployed in several areas of Chhattisgarh to end Left Wing Extremism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021