Chhattisgarh: CoBRA inspector hangs self in Sukma

An inspector with the elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action allegedly committed suicide in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

Inspector Valang, hailing from Nagaland, hanged himself in the toilet of Burkapal Camp of the CoBRA's 206A Company under Chintagufa police station limits at around 8:50pm on Thursday, said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma.

''He was rushed to Chitalnar field hospital where CRPF doctors declared him dead. A probe is underway. Valang was posted in the 206A Company, which is part of the CRPF's 37th Battalion, on December 7,'' he informed.

The CoBRA is a specialised combat unit of the Central Reserve Police Force and has been deployed in several areas of Chhattisgarh to end Left Wing Extremism.

