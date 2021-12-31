Left Menu

No extension of I-T return filing deadline: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 16:42 IST
No extension of I-T return filing deadline: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The government on Friday said there is no proposal to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns beyond its current deadline of December 31.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said December 31, 2021, remains the official deadline for filing of income tax returns.

He said returns filed so far are more than those filed in the previous year.

