Odisha Cabinet approves 9 major proposals relating to education, urban development, Panchayati Raj

State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik on Friday took nine major decisions relating to the departments of school and mass education, higher education, housing and urban development, and, Panchayati raj and drinking water. Informing people about cabinet decisions through media, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said, "Cabinet decided to extend State Government grant-in-aid to eligible employees of newly aided high schools, upper primary schools, Sanskrit schools, Madrasas, and, non-government colleges including erstwhile junior colleges."

"The eligible employees in these institutions would get the actual revised grant from the day of New Year, 2022 as per Odisha revised scale of pay rules 2017. The State Government would bear the additional financial burden of around Rs.292 cr per year towards this enhanced grant-in-aid. The cabinet also resolved the amendment for Odisha Government college laboratory assistant-cum-store keeper, librarian and PET recruitment and conditions of services rules," informed Mahapatra. The other important resolutions included the proposal for amendment of Odisha municipal corporation Act for assigning land rights to the existing property rights for development and up-gradation of slums; proposal for amendment to Odisha, gram panchayat Act, Panchayat Samiti Act, and Zilla Parishad Act, said Mahapatra adding that Disaster management was included in the activities list of Panchayati raj bodies.

"It was further resolved to set up rural works sub-divisions in 314 blocks for expeditious implementation of the massive road, building, bridge and associated construction works. Similarly, it was resolved to set up one rural works circle in Rayagada; and, three rural works divisions in Udala, Banei and Banspal," added Mahapatra. (ANI)

