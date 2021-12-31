Left Menu

HC issues notice to Delhi Police on husband's plea seeking wife's custody

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police and others on a plea moved by a husband seeking custody of his wife, stating that she has been sent to Nirmal Chhaya Nari Niketan against her wishes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 16:51 IST
HC issues notice to Delhi Police on husband's plea seeking wife's custody
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police and others on a plea moved by a husband seeking custody of his wife, stating that she has been sent to Nirmal Chhaya Nari Niketan against her wishes. The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Anu Malhotra on Friday sought a response from all the respondents including Delhi Police and the girl's parents in the matter and slated it for January 10, 2022.

The petitioner husband through his counsel Advocate Gurmit Singh Hans stated that on December 16, 2021, the couple got married at Arya Samaj Vivah Sthal trust, in the presence of two major witnesses and after solemnization of the said marriage, they returned to the matrimonial home of the petitioner. The petitioner claimed that the love marriage was against the wishes of the parents of the girl and due to the same, they lodged a false criminal complaint with the Delhi Police against the petitioner that he had married their daughter by putting pressure.

The plea further stated that on the basis of the complaint, the police had called the couple at the Police station on December 19, 2021, wherein the police after interrogation decided to hand over the girl to the officials of Nirmal Chaya, Nari Niketan against the wishes of both husband and wife on December 20, 2021. The petitioner sought the court's intervention in the matter and sought the issuance of direction to the respondents to recover his wife, from the illegal custody.

The petitioner is also invoking the writ jurisdiction of the Court to direct the respondents not to interfere in the legal and fundamental rights of the Petitioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021