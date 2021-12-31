Left Menu

Will give Rs 22L to police officer if Owaisi arrested, announce right wing members

Demanding the release of Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj, members of several right wing organisations took to streets here on Friday.They also announced a cash reward of Rs 22 lakh for any police officer that arrests All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 31-12-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 17:10 IST
Will give Rs 22L to police officer if Owaisi arrested, announce right wing members
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Demanding the release of Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj, members of several right wing organisations took to streets here on Friday.

They also announced a cash reward of Rs 22 lakh for any police officer that arrests All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Kalicharan was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassinator Nathuram Godse during 'Dharma Sansad' in Raipur a few days ago.

Scores of activists gathered at Tank Park opposite the deputy commissioner's residence and marched to the Mini Secretariat raising slogans demanding the release of Kalicharan and the arrest of Owaisi. They said they will not tolerate the 'humiliation' meted out to seers and other religious figures. "Everyone has the right to freedom of expression. Sant Kalicharan was nabbed with an agenda. Why have the police and the government not arrested Owaisi? The police officer that nabs Owaisi will be awarded Rs 22 lakh,'' Hindu leader and advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, who headed the protest march, said. He also submitted a memorandum to Naib Tehshildar Sushil Kumar keeping forth the two demands. Recently, an undated video clip of Owaisi's speech was making the rounds on social media. Several right wing activists had alleged that the Hyderabad MP had issued threats to Hindus during the speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021