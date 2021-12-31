Left Menu

Encounter underway between CRPF's CoBRA unit and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

One CoBRA personnel has been injured in the gunfight which is underway between the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) CoBRA special operations unit and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 31-12-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 17:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
One CoBRA personnel has been injured in the gunfight which is underway between the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) CoBRA special operations unit and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. According to the CRPF Inspector-general (IG) D Prakash, the injured jawan has been evacuated by chopper.

"Our troops holding are the ground," he added. More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

