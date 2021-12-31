Left Menu

Maha: Man beats 10-year-old son to death for allegedly stealing Rs 50 from home

A man from Kalwa in Thane district was arrested on Friday for allegedly beating to death his 10-year-old son after accusing him of stealing Rs 50 from home, police said.Police were alerted by residents of Waghoba Nagar slum colony on Thursday evening that Sandeep Bablu Omprakash Prajapati 41 had beaten his son, who was lying motionless on the floor, an official said.A police team rushed the child to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 17:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man from Kalwa in Thane district was arrested on Friday for allegedly beating to death his 10-year-old son after accusing him of stealing Rs 50 from home, police said.

Police were alerted by residents of Waghoba Nagar slum colony on Thursday evening that Sandeep Bablu Omprakash Prajapati (41) had beaten his son, who was lying motionless on the floor, an official said.

''A police team rushed the child to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His sister, who was also in the room, told us the child was hit by the father. We also found he hit his son for allegedly stealing Rs 50 from home,'' he said.

The Kalwa police station official said Prajapati has been charged with murder, while inquiries are on with the deceased's mother, who was not at home when the incident took place.

