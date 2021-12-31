Left Menu

Maha: Bodies of woman and her four children found in well, suicide suspected

The deaths came to light on Friday morning when the five bodies were spotted floating in a well in the field of one Ganesh Fiske.Officials of Gondi police station rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies. A case of accidental deaths has been registered for now at the Gondi police station, inspector Ballal said, adding that further probe was on.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 31-12-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 17:53 IST
Maha: Bodies of woman and her four children found in well, suicide suspected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a 32-year-old woman and her four children including three daughters were found in a well in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday, with police suspecting that it was a case of suicide. The incident took place on Thursday at Ghungard Hadgaon village in Ambad tehsil, police said. The deceased were identified as Gangasagar (Ganga) Dnayneshwar Adani, her daughters Bhakti (13), Ishwari (11), Akshara (9), and son Yuvraj (7).

The woman had left the house with children on Thursday morning. Search began when they did not return till late in the evening. The deaths came to light on Friday morning when the five bodies were spotted floating in a well in the field of one Ganesh Fiske.

Officials of Gondi police station rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman may have thrown the children into the well before jumping in herself,'' said inspector Sheetalkumar Ballal of Ambad police station.

Police detained the woman's husband for questioning. A case of accidental deaths has been registered for now at the Gondi police station, inspector Ballal said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021