Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian in West Bank, army says
The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead man as a resident of Qarawet Bani Hassan, a nearby village. The Israeli army said it was pursuing whoever else was in the vehicle, which had fled the scene. The West Bank has seen sporadic violence since U.S.-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian assailant running towards them with a knife at a bus station in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the army said.
Citing an initial investigation, it said in a statement that the man had arrived at a junction near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in a car, got out, and "armed with a knife, ran toward the bus station where civilians and IDF soldiers were standing". The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead man as a resident of Qarawet Bani Hassan, a nearby village.
The Israeli army said it was pursuing whoever else was in the vehicle, which had fled the scene. The West Bank has seen sporadic violence since U.S.-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ariel
- Alison Williams
- The West Bank
- Palestinian
- West Bank
- Kevin Liffey
- army
- Israeli
- Israel
- Jewish
ALSO READ
Army Wives Welfare Association to organize 3-day literature fest from Dec 17
Somali National Army completes Training-of-Trainers course held by AMISOM
50th Vijay Diwas observed at Army's Eastern Command hq in Kolkata
Army's Southern Command celebrates 'Vijay Diwas' in Pune
Kremlin says court ruling on Russian army presence in Ukraine was error