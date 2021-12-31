Left Menu

UP: Three men who looted Rs 8 lakh from ATM held after encounter

PTI | Agra | Updated: 31-12-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 18:05 IST
UP: Three men who looted Rs 8 lakh from ATM held after encounter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men who allegedly looted over Rs 8 lakh from an ATM were arrested after an encounter with police here, a police official said on Friday.

They were nabbed in a joint operation by Special Operations Group (SOG), Crime Investigation Wing (CIW) and Tajganj Police on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

The accused were moving towards Ekta Choki in a car and police tried to stop them. However, they sped away and when police chased them, they opened fire, he said, Police also fired in self defence and a bullet hit one of the accused in a leg, Singh said.

Eventually, police succeeded in nabbing them, he added and identified the three as Jahul of Mewat district in Haryana, Nasir of Alwar district in Rajasthan and Saddam of Nuh in Haryana.

Jahul suffered injuries in the leg, the official said.

Other two accused, Mulli, a resident of Haryana, and Attu, a resident of Nuh, managed to flee the spot, the SSP said.

"Police recovered Rs 5.26 lakh, three country-made guns, one car, live cartridges and tools used for looting the ATM from the accused,'' he said.

The accused had looted Rs 8.20 lakh from the ATM of Indicash in the Kalal Kheria area under Tajganj police station on the intervening night of December 24-25, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021