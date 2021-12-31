UP: Three men who looted Rs 8 lakh from ATM held after encounter

Three men who allegedly looted over Rs 8 lakh from an ATM were arrested after an encounter with police here, a police official said on Friday.

They were nabbed in a joint operation by Special Operations Group (SOG), Crime Investigation Wing (CIW) and Tajganj Police on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

The accused were moving towards Ekta Choki in a car and police tried to stop them. However, they sped away and when police chased them, they opened fire, he said, Police also fired in self defence and a bullet hit one of the accused in a leg, Singh said.

Eventually, police succeeded in nabbing them, he added and identified the three as Jahul of Mewat district in Haryana, Nasir of Alwar district in Rajasthan and Saddam of Nuh in Haryana.

Jahul suffered injuries in the leg, the official said.

Other two accused, Mulli, a resident of Haryana, and Attu, a resident of Nuh, managed to flee the spot, the SSP said.

"Police recovered Rs 5.26 lakh, three country-made guns, one car, live cartridges and tools used for looting the ATM from the accused,'' he said.

The accused had looted Rs 8.20 lakh from the ATM of Indicash in the Kalal Kheria area under Tajganj police station on the intervening night of December 24-25, police said.

