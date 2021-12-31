Left Menu

Maha: Family of four crushed to death in car-truck collision in Osmanabad

The driver of the container truck, which was transporting tractors, fled the scene after the collision, he added.

31-12-2021
Maha: Family of four crushed to death in car-truck collision in Osmanabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four members of a family were crushed to death when their car collided with a container truck laden with tractors in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Bhadachiwadi village on Osmanabad-Dhoki-Latur Road in the early hours of the day, inspector Suresh Sable of rural police station said.

The victims Umesh Murlidhar Pade (50), his wife Savita (45), son Pratik (24) and mother Hirkanabai (70), were residents of Latur, he said. The family had come to Osmanabad for a function and were returning to Latur at the time of the incident, he said. The car was badly damaged and had to be extricated from the container truck with the help of a crane, the official said. The driver of the container truck, which was transporting tractors, fled the scene after the collision, he added.

