US Domestic News Roundup: COVID-19 hospitalization surge among U.S. children spurs new Omicron concerns; Jan. 6 panel urges U.S. high court to deny Trump bid to shield records and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

COVID-19 hospitalization surge among U.S. children spurs new Omicron concerns

Within weeks, the Omicron variant has fueled thousands of new COVID-19 hospitalizations among U.S. children, raising new concerns about how the many unvaccinated Americans under the age of 18 will fare in the new surge. The seven-day-average number of daily hospitalizations for children between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27 is up more than 58% nationwide in the past week to 334, compared to around 19% for all age groups, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Fewer than 25% of the 74 million Americans under 18 are vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Jan. 6 panel urges U.S. high court to deny Trump bid to shield records

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to deny a request by former President Donald Trump to shield some of his White House records. In a written brief, the committee asked the high court to leave in place a lower court ruling that cleared the way for investigators to see telephone records, visitor logs and other documents for the closing weeks of Trump's presidency.

Experts, governors warn of U.S. Omicron 'blizzard' in weeks ahead

U.S. health experts on Thursday urged Americans to prepare for severe disruptions in coming weeks as the rising wave of COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant threatened hospitals, schools and other sectors impacting their daily lives. The warning came as the United States reached a record high in COVID-19 cases, while federal officials issued more travel warnings and reportedly prepared to authorize booster shots for 12 to 15-year-olds next week.

Colorado governor lowers 110-year sentence of truck driver in vehicular homicide case

Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Thursday commuted the 110-year sentence of a truck driver convicted of vehicular homicide, reducing the prison term to 10 years after prosecutors went back to court this week in a rare move seeking leniency. In a commutation letter to the Cuban-born trucker, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 26, the governor said the fiery crash along a mountain highway that killed four motorists in April 2019 was a "tragic but unintentional act."

Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces thousands

A fierce, wind-driven wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes, injured at least a half dozen people and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in and around two towns east of the Rockies near Denver, authorities said on Thursday. The swiftly spreading prairie grass fire was believed to have been ignited by sparks from power lines and transformers toppled by high winds on Colorado's drought-parched Front Range, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

Biden, Manchin spoke about social spending bill after Manchin's rejection - White House adviser

U.S. President Joe Biden and Senator Joe Manchin spoke about the "Build Back Better" bill a day after the conservative Democratic senator publicly rejected the president's social spending plans, a White House adviser said on Friday. "He (Biden) has some confidence about that (bill), including discussions he has had with Senator Manchin", Jared Bernstein, member of the White House council of economic advisers, said in an interview with CNN on Friday.

Understaffed U.S. transit agencies adjust services as Omicron surges

Transportation agencies across the U.S. are suspending or reducing service due to COVID-19 staff shortages as the Omicron variant surges nationwide. New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)suspended three New York City subway lines this week - one on Wednesday and two others on Thursday - due to understaffing, though all stations remain open, according to MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan.

Pentagon refines DC National Guard approval authority after Capitol riot

The Pentagon on Thursday said the defense secretary would be the individual solely responsible for approving requests that would involve District of Columbia National Guard troops in civilian law enforcement activities. The move came as a result of a months-long Pentagon review of how the military generally handles requests for the National Guard within Washington, D.C.

Some cautious, many fed up, Americans prepare to ring in the New Year

Dana Fenner's hands were full of New Year's Eve hats and horns as she perused an aisle at a Party City store in Texas, not hesitating for a second when asked about her hopes for 2022.

"Normalcy. I want everything to get back to normal," Fenner said, as she shopped for the low-key, homespun festivities that she, her husband and three children planned on Friday.

Wet December stirs some hope for drought-stricken California

Record snowfalls in the western United States that closed roads and caused flight delays have also brought some good news for drought-hit California on Thursday, with officials saying the state's snowpack is now well above normal. After a string of mountain blizzards, snowpack measured at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada stands at more than 200% of its average for this date, according to the first measurement of the season by California's Department of Water Resources (DWR). The Sierra Nevada supplies almost a third of the state's water needs, once the snow runs off to reservoirs and aqueducts.

