Mephedrone worth Rs 2.5 crore seized in Navi Mumbai; three held
Khamkar was first nabbed with mephedrone powder, which he was carrying for sale, the official said.The arrest led the police to two more accused, he said, adding that a total of 2.500 kg of the narcotic substance was seized from their possession.The ANC also seized machinery used to manufacture the drug worth over Rs 3 lakh and sealed the factory, the official said.
Three persons were arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone powder worth Rs 2.5 crore in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police also unearthed a factory manufacturing mephedrone powder at Poynad of Alibaug, police chief Bipin Kumar Singh said. The police on Thursday arrested Karim Rafique Khamkar (39), Zaki Afroz Pittu (33) and Subash Raghupati Patil (40), he said. Khamkar was first nabbed with mephedrone powder, which he was carrying for sale, the official said.
The arrest led the police to two more accused, he said, adding that a total of 2.500 kg of the narcotic substance was seized from their possession.
The ANC also seized machinery used to manufacture the drug worth over Rs 3 lakh and sealed the factory, the official said.
