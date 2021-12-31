Left Menu

Let's resolve to bring in new year with endeavour to usher in progress in society: President Kovind

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 18:49 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of new year.

''May the new dawn of the new year reinvigorate the spirit of peace, prosperity and fraternity in our lives. Let us resolve to bring in the new year with endeavour to usher in progress in our society and country,'' he said.

In a message, the president said, ''On the joyous occasion of the new year 2022, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow countrymen, living in India and abroad.'' May the new year, 2022, bring a lot of happiness and good health as well as success and prosperity in your life, Kovind said.

