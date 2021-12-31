Left Menu

Delhi LG reviews status of implementation of Flagship schemes with senior officials

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday reviewed the status of implementation of flagship schemes with Chief Secretary, Delhi, VC, DDA, Commissioners of DMCs and other senior officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 18:59 IST
Delhi LG reviews status of implementation of Flagship schemes with senior officials
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday reviewed the status of implementation of flagship schemes with Chief Secretary, Delhi, VC, DDA, Commissioners of DMCs and other senior officials.In a series of tweets, Delhi LG informed, "Reviewed the status of implementation of Flagship Schemes with CS, Delhi, VC, DDA, Commissioners of DMCs and other senior officials." He added, "While appreciating the successful implementation of the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' (ONORC) scheme in Delhi, the UD Department was advised to ensure seamless coordination with banks for early disposal of applications pending for sanction and disbursal under PM SVAnidhi."

He further advised VC, DDA to fast track the implementation of the in-situ rehabilitation vertical of PM Awas Yojana by way of close monitoring against activity-wise timelines. He further added, "Reiterated the need to take all necessary proactive measures to ensure effective implementation of the schemes in the larger public interest." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021