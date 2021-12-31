Woman gang raped in Delhi

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three people in north west Delhi’s Budh Vihar Phase-1, police said on Friday.

According to police, the victim works at the factory of one of the accused.

The incident took place on Thursday at a gym, a senior police officer said.

Police said a case under relevant sections has been registered. Two of the accused -- factory owner Umesh and gym owner Sunil Kumar Vats -- have been arrested and one juvenile has been apprehended.

