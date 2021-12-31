Woman gang raped in Delhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three people in north west Delhi’s Budh Vihar Phase-1, police said on Friday.
According to police, the victim works at the factory of one of the accused.
The incident took place on Thursday at a gym, a senior police officer said.
Police said a case under relevant sections has been registered. Two of the accused -- factory owner Umesh and gym owner Sunil Kumar Vats -- have been arrested and one juvenile has been apprehended.
PTI NIT SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sunil Kumar Vats
- north west Delhi
- Budh Vihar
Advertisement