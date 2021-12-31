Left Menu

CBI conducts raids at 12 locations of pharmaceutical company in Chandigarh, Punjab over defrauding banks to tune of over Rs 1626.74 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against a pharmaceutical company and conducted a search in premises of its Directors on the allegations of bank fraud of Rs 1600 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 20:24 IST
CBI conducts raids at 12 locations of pharmaceutical company in Chandigarh, Punjab over defrauding banks to tune of over Rs 1626.74 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against a pharmaceutical company and conducted a search in premises of its Directors on the allegations of bank fraud of Rs 1600 crore. CBI said that they have registered a case on a complaint from Central Bank of India and other member banks against Parabolic Drugs limited company based at Chandigarh and others including Managing Director, other Directors, Guarantors and unknown public servants/private persons on the allegations of defrauding the banks to the tune of approximately Rs 1626.74 crore.

It was alleged that the said private company was engaged in the manufacturing of drugs. It was further alleged that the said accused had cheated the consortium of banks to the tune of approximately Rs 1626.74 crore by criminal conspiracy, forgery, using forged documents knowing the same to be forged and availed the loan funds and thereafter diverted the same. Searches were conducted on Friday at 12 locations including Chandigarh, Panchkula, Ludhiana, Faridabad and Delhi at the office and residential premises of the accused which resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents, articles, cash amount of approximately Rs 1,58,96,000.

The case is under investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021