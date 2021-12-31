Left Menu

Five cops among dozen injured in clash between two groups in Jharkhand

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 31-12-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 20:33 IST
Five cops among dozen injured in clash between two groups in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Around a dozen people including five policemen were injured in brick-batting between two groups in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said.

Barhi Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nazir Akhtar said that a dispute between two relatives over the accumulation of sewerage due to blocking of its passage by one of them turned violent, leading to the pelting of stones by their respective supporters in Chaikala village in Chouparan police station area.

Around a dozen people, including five policemen who were part of a team sent to the village to control the situation, were injured in the stone-pelting, he said.

The SDPO led a large contingent of police personnel to the area and brought the situation under control.

Both the quarrelling relatives were brought to Chouparan police station, where both of them registered cases against each other.

The injured people are being treated at a state-run hospital in Chouparan, and further investigation is underway, Akhtar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021