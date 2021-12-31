Five cops among dozen injured in clash between two groups in Jharkhand

Around a dozen people including five policemen were injured in brick-batting between two groups in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said.

Barhi Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nazir Akhtar said that a dispute between two relatives over the accumulation of sewerage due to blocking of its passage by one of them turned violent, leading to the pelting of stones by their respective supporters in Chaikala village in Chouparan police station area.

Around a dozen people, including five policemen who were part of a team sent to the village to control the situation, were injured in the stone-pelting, he said.

The SDPO led a large contingent of police personnel to the area and brought the situation under control.

Both the quarrelling relatives were brought to Chouparan police station, where both of them registered cases against each other.

The injured people are being treated at a state-run hospital in Chouparan, and further investigation is underway, Akhtar added.

